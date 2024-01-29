trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715117
'CAA to be implemented within 1 week', says Union Minister- Shantanu Thakur

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Union Minister Shantanu Thakur has again given a statement regarding CAA in Kakdweep of South 24 Parganas district. Shantanu announced from the stage that within a week CAA will be implemented not only in India but also in West Bengal.

