Cabinet Authorizes 4% Increase In Dearness Allowance(DA) For Workers In Central Government

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 09:17 PM IST
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a four per cent increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for Central government employees and Dearness Relief for pensioners.
