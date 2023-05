videoDetails

Cabinet discussion to be held in Karnataka government today, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar to reach Delhi

| Updated: May 19, 2023, 08:24 AM IST

After the election of the name of the new CM in Karnataka, today there will be a discussion about the cabinet of the Government of Karnataka. Siddaramaiah and DK Shivkumar will reach Delhi with this. Know what will be the program.