Cabinet Ministers Decisions for MP, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan Expected Today

|Updated: Dec 17, 2023, 04:48 PM IST
After the victory of BJP in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the process of forming the cabinet has intensified. Chief Ministers of all three states have been called to Delhi today. Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh will reach Delhi today.

