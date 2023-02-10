NewsVideos
Can Muslim women pray in the mosque? Here's what Muslim Board said | Zee News English

|Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 05:07 PM IST
Can Muslim women pray in the mosque? Here's what Muslim Board had to say The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has told the Supreme Court that women, according to religious texts, doctrines, and beliefs, are permitted to enter mosques for offering namaz provided that there is no free intermixing of men and women in common areas. The affidavit pointed out that there was no religious text authorising free intermingling of genders in any mosque.

