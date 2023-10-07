trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2672051
Canada Plane Crash: Two Indians killed in plane crash in Canada

Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 10:58 AM IST
Canada Plane Crash: A major plane accident has occurred in Canada, where a training plane crashed after hitting a tree. Three people have died in the accident, among the three killed, Two people are said to be Indians.
