Canada spoiled relations with India for Khalistani terrorist

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 08:10 AM IST
Tension has increased between India and Canada. Canada has expelled the Indian diplomat. Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau said in Parliament that India may have a hand in the murder of Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Nijjar.
