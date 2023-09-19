trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2664268
Canada's big allegation- India involved in Sikh leader murder

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 09:58 AM IST
Canada News: Canada expelled a top Indian diplomat on Monday. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has described as credible the allegations that the Indian government may have links to the murder of a Sikh activist in Canada.
