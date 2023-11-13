trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687521
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau makes controversial statement against India

|Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 12:12 PM IST
India-Canada Tension: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau. After the Nijjar massacre, relations between India and Canada are deteriorating. Taking a tough decision, India sent back 40 Canadian diplomats after which Canadian PM Justin Trudeau has once again given a statement against India.
Follow Us

All Videos

Jammu Kashmir celebrated festivals of Lights with huge enthusiasm
Play Icon5:14
Jammu Kashmir celebrated festivals of Lights with huge enthusiasm
After Diwali AQI has crossed 500 in many areas
Play Icon9:37
After Diwali AQI has crossed 500 in many areas
Several Workers Trapped as Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapses
Play Icon3:28
Several Workers Trapped as Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapses
Several Fire Incidents witnessed on occasion of Diwali
Play Icon1:33
Several Fire Incidents witnessed on occasion of Diwali
Know the glory of Somwati Amavasya from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon5:10
Know the glory of Somwati Amavasya from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin

Trending Videos

Jammu Kashmir celebrated festivals of Lights with huge enthusiasm
play icon5:14
Jammu Kashmir celebrated festivals of Lights with huge enthusiasm
After Diwali AQI has crossed 500 in many areas
play icon9:37
After Diwali AQI has crossed 500 in many areas
Several Workers Trapped as Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapses
play icon3:28
Several Workers Trapped as Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapses
Several Fire Incidents witnessed on occasion of Diwali
play icon1:33
Several Fire Incidents witnessed on occasion of Diwali
Know the glory of Somwati Amavasya from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon5:10
Know the glory of Somwati Amavasya from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
india-canada news update live,india canada row explained,india canada row latest news,india canada tension,india canada conflict,india canada controversy in hindi,Justin Trudeau,khalistan canada,nijjar khalistan,Jaishankar on canada,modi on khalisthan,s jaishankar on khalistan,canadian diplomat news,Canada diplomat,canada in fatf,india canada khalistan news,action on canada,Ajit Doval,modi on canada,fatf action on canada,modi action on justin trudeau,