videoDetails

Cannes Film Festival 2023: Sunny Leone Spotted At Airport Leaving For Her Debut At Cannes

| Updated: May 21, 2023, 07:20 PM IST

As she left the city for the French Riviera and prepared for the Midnight Screening of Kennedy at the Cannes Film Festival, Bollywood star Sunny Leone was photographed at the Mumbai airport. The actress chose a sweet black outfit for the trip ahead, and her husband Daniel Weber was with her. Prior to entering the airport, the pair also grinned and posed for photographs with the photographers.