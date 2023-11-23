trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691441
Captain Shubham Gupta martyred in terrorist attack

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 03:12 PM IST
Indian Army have achieved a major success in the ongoing encounter in Rajouri. Security forces have killed Quari, the mastermind of the terrorist attacks in Dangri and Kandi. Amidst this, four Indian soldiers have been martyred. Captain Shubham Gupta of Agra has been martyred during the attack. Furher His father has made painful statement on the same.
