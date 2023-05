videoDetails

CBI interrogated Wankhede for 5 hours!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 21, 2023, 12:48 PM IST

Sameer Wankhede Case: CBI interrogated former zonal director of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Sameer Wankhede in Mumbai for more than 5 hours on Saturday. Sameer Wankhede was questioned in the extortion case related to the drugs case of Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.