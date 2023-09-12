trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2661335
CBI On Lalu Prasad Yadav Land For Job Scam: Big blow to Lalu in land for job case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 02:20 PM IST
Rashtriya Janata Dal's National President Lalu Prasad Yadav's problems are going to increase in the land for job scam in which he got the land registered in the name of himself, his relatives or close ones in exchange for a job in the Railways while he was the Railway Minister of the country. No matter how much he is accusing the central investigating agencies of harassment, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken a step forward. CBI has informed Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court that it has received permission from the Union Home Ministry to file a fresh charge sheet against the former Railway Minister in the Land for Job scam.
New Parliament Update: First meeting in the new Parliament House on Ganesh Chaturthi
play icon2:33
New Parliament Update: First meeting in the new Parliament House on Ganesh Chaturthi
Police arrested Monu Manesar, accused in Nuh violence.
play icon4:33
Police arrested Monu Manesar, accused in Nuh violence.
Asia Cup is just a glimpse...World Cup is yet to come
play icon6:36
Asia Cup is just a glimpse...World Cup is yet to come
Samudrayaan: India's First Manned Deep-sea Probe To Travel 6 Km Under Water
play icon1:58
Samudrayaan: India's First Manned Deep-sea Probe To Travel 6 Km Under Water
Breaking News: Big update before India-Sri Lanka match
play icon0:22
Breaking News: Big update before India-Sri Lanka match

