CBI On Lalu Prasad Yadav Land For Job Scam: Big blow to Lalu in land for job case
Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 02:20 PM IST
Rashtriya Janata Dal's National President Lalu Prasad Yadav's problems are going to increase in the land for job scam in which he got the land registered in the name of himself, his relatives or close ones in exchange for a job in the Railways while he was the Railway Minister of the country. No matter how much he is accusing the central investigating agencies of harassment, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken a step forward. CBI has informed Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court that it has received permission from the Union Home Ministry to file a fresh charge sheet against the former Railway Minister in the Land for Job scam.
