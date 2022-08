CBI Raid on Manish Sisodia: CBI raids on 21 locations in 7 states

The CBI raid is still going on at the house of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. CBI raids have been conducted at 21 locations in 7 states. The officers of the Excise Department are also being investigated.

| Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 12:32 PM IST

