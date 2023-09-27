trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667621
CBI Special Director to reach Imphal today to take stock of Manipur situation

|Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 07:18 AM IST
Manipur Violence: Violence broke out once again in Manipur today. In view of this, the government has decided to shut down internet services in the state for the next five days. Meanwhile, CBI Special Director will reach Imphal today and take stock of the current situation.
