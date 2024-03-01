trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726367
CBI to issue second notice to Akhilesh Yadav in UP Illegal Mining Case

|Updated: Mar 01, 2024, 07:56 AM IST
According to sources, CBI is going to issue second notice to former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav in UP's illegal mining case. Akhilesh Yadav had to appear before CBI on Thursday in response to the first notice but he did not go. Now CBI is preparing to give him a second notice. According to sources, if Akhilesh Yadav does not go to Delhi and record his statement then Delhi CBI team will reach Lucknow.

