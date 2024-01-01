trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705016
"Cease Fire Now" Protesters In Lebanon And Jordan's Demand For Gaza On New Year's Eve

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 05:45 PM IST
Hundreds of people took to the streets of Amman in Jordan and Beirut in Lebanon in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza on Friday (December 31). Protestors chanted slogans, waved flags and carried signs reading "Cease fire now".

