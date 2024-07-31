Advertisement
Centre gave advance warning, Kerala govt didn't heed- Amit Shah on Wayanad landslide

|Updated: Jul 31, 2024, 04:14 PM IST
Amit Shah Parliament Speech: Now Union Home Minister Amit Shah has addressed the Rajya Sabha regarding the landslide in Wayanad. Amit Shah said, the central government has given an early warning to the Kerala government about the landslide. Despite the warning, the Kerala government did not take the matter seriously and acted negligently. Even after receiving the warning about this incident, the Kerala government did not evacuate people from there. The Kerala government ignored the warning issued by the Center.

