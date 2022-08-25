NewsVideos

Centre to remove toll plazas from all national highways in the next 6 months: Know why

The Central Government is mulling out a plan to remove all the toll plazas from the National Highways. Steps are being taken in order to reduce traffic congestion on the highways. The latest plan is to install cameras which will help in reducing taxes without the need for human intervention.

