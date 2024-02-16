trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721812
Chain Snatching Incident fails in MP's Indore

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 08:54 AM IST
CCTV Footage of chain snatching has surfaced from Madhya Pradesh's Indore. In this video, chain snatchers tried to snatchchain from a woman walking alone on the road. However, the miscreants could not succeed. The entire incident was recorded in the CCTV installed in the area.

