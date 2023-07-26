trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640946
Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar blasts opposition leaders for creating ruckus in Rajya Sabha

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 08:25 PM IST
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar fumed at opposition leaders for creating a ruckus during Question Hour on July 26. Chairman Dhankhar called opposition leaders “ignorant” for not participating in the proceedings.
