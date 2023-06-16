NewsVideos
Chamba Breaking: Big update in Manohar murder case, Section 144 applicable in the entire area

|Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 04:52 PM IST
CHAMBA Breaking: Manohar was murdered in Himachal on the charge of loving a Muslim girl. Also, the accused set his house on fire. After which section 144 was implemented in the entire area.

Chamba,Chamb amurder,chamba crime news,Chamba hindi news,Jairam Thakur,Congress,chamba murder case,Himachal Pradesh,murder case,himachal news,manohar murder case,Shraddha Murder case,Delhi murder case,shraddha aftab ameen murder case,mehrauli murder case,Himachal Pradesh news,Delhi Shraddha Murder Case,shraddha walker murder case,Shraddha Walkar murder case,boy murder in chamba,himachal hindu boy murder,sharadha murder case delhi,delhi mehrauli murder case,shraddha murder case live,chamba murder news,himachal abhi abhi,