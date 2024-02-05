trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2717976
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Champai government proved majority in floor test

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 05, 2024, 03:34 PM IST
Follow Us
Champai Soren government has passed in the voting regarding trust vote in Jharkhand Assembly and 47 MLAs voted in support of Champai government in the floor test. At the same time, 29 MLAs voted in opposition.

All Videos

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: India won the second test by 106 runs
Play Icon0:58
IND vs ENG 2nd Test: India won the second test by 106 runs
Junagadh Hate Speech: Islamic Preacher detained by Gujarat Police in Mumbai for Alleged Hate Speech
Play Icon2:24
Junagadh Hate Speech: Islamic Preacher detained by Gujarat Police in Mumbai for Alleged Hate Speech
Paper Leak Bill introduced in Parliament Today to Curb Cheating
Play Icon2:54
Paper Leak Bill introduced in Parliament Today to Curb Cheating
Maldives opposition parties boycott Mohamed Muizzu’s parliamentary Speech
Play Icon2:45
Maldives opposition parties boycott Mohamed Muizzu’s parliamentary Speech
Chennai Vande Bharat stone pelting incident cause huge losses
Play Icon0:54
Chennai Vande Bharat stone pelting incident cause huge losses

Trending Videos

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: India won the second test by 106 runs
play icon0:58
IND vs ENG 2nd Test: India won the second test by 106 runs
Junagadh Hate Speech: Islamic Preacher detained by Gujarat Police in Mumbai for Alleged Hate Speech
play icon2:24
Junagadh Hate Speech: Islamic Preacher detained by Gujarat Police in Mumbai for Alleged Hate Speech
Paper Leak Bill introduced in Parliament Today to Curb Cheating
play icon2:54
Paper Leak Bill introduced in Parliament Today to Curb Cheating
Maldives opposition parties boycott Mohamed Muizzu’s parliamentary Speech
play icon2:45
Maldives opposition parties boycott Mohamed Muizzu’s parliamentary Speech
Chennai Vande Bharat stone pelting incident cause huge losses
play icon0:54
Chennai Vande Bharat stone pelting incident cause huge losses