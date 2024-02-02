trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2716782
Champai Soren to take oath as Jharkhand's New CM

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 07:06 AM IST
Jharkhand New CM Shapath: Big update have come in regard to Jharkhand politics. Champai Soren will take oath as CM of Jharkhand today. Majority will have to be proved within 10 days. As per reports, Governor has invited Champai Soren. To know the complete news in detail, Watch this report.

