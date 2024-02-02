trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2716847
Champai Soren will become the new Chief Minister of Jharkhand today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 02, 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Hemant Soren has resigned from the post of Chief Minister of Jharkhand. In his place, the party has declared Champai Soren as the new CM. Champai Soren can take oath today

Jharkhand Politics: JMM and all the alliance MLAs seen in the same plane
Jharkhand Politics: JMM and all the alliance MLAs seen in the same plane
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 2nd Feb 2024
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 2nd Feb 2024
Know the 'wealth' connection of zodiac signs from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Know the 'wealth' connection of zodiac signs from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Top 100 News: Gyanvapi Case News | Jharkhand Politics | 02-02-2024
Top 100 News: Gyanvapi Case News | Jharkhand Politics | 02-02-2024
Champai Soren to take oath as Jharkhand's New CM
Champai Soren to take oath as Jharkhand's New CM

