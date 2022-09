Chanakya Niti: Remember this to be successful

| Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 08:22 AM IST

Acharya Chanakya, one of the best scholars of the world, had composed many texts. Ethics is a major part of that. In which the basic mantras to be successful in life have been told, by adopting which you can also come under the category of Tata-Ambani. It has been told in Chanakya Niti, how a person can solve all kinds of problems in a pinch. Just need to take the right decision at the right time. Man must learn from some animals to reach his goal