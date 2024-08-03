Chandigarh-Manali Highway Open After Landslide

Advertisement
Chandigarh-Manali Landslide Update: Big news is coming from Chandigarh-Manali National Highway. It has been opened with the help of police and administration at around 8 am today. The effect of the massive devastation after the cloudburst in Rampur is still visible. So far 6 people have lost their lives here while 53 people are still missing. At the same time, pictures of massive devastation due to cloudburst in Kullu are also coming out. The devastation was such that a part of the Kullu-Manali highway was cut off. Now the work of repairing the highway is going on again.

