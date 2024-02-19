trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2722702
Chandigarh Three Mayor Resigns Before Supreme Court Hearing

|Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 08:08 AM IST
Chandigarh Mayor Resign: BJP has played two shots simultaneously on the political pitch of Chandigarh. On one hand, it set its equation by including three councilors of Aam Aadmi Party in BJP. On the other hand, citing morality, our mayor Manoj Sonkar also resigned. Today the decision on mayor election is to be taken in the Supreme Court.

