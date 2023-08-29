trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655262
Chandrayaan-3: Aditya L1 towards the sun after 90 hours, ISRO's lab ready for flight in space

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 07:44 PM IST
India's Suryaan. It will go 15 lakh kilometers away from the earth. It will take more than 4 days to reach there. If we talk about the day then it can take 125 days. On reaching close to the Sun, Aditya L1 can do research on the Sun for the next 5 years. The total expenditure of this mission is around Rs 400 crore.
Asia Cup 2023: Former Pakistan Captain Takes A Dig On Team India Ahead Of Clash With Pakistan
play icon2:3
Asia Cup 2023: Former Pakistan Captain Takes A Dig On Team India Ahead Of Clash With Pakistan
Shehzad Poonawalla said - Does Rahul Gandhi have more experience than Nitish Kumar or Mamta Didi?
play icon7:44
Shehzad Poonawalla said - Does Rahul Gandhi have more experience than Nitish Kumar or Mamta Didi?
I.N.D.I.A. There may be a big announcement in Mumbai meeting, why did Nitish talk about seat sharing?
play icon9:55
I.N.D.I.A. There may be a big announcement in Mumbai meeting, why did Nitish talk about seat sharing?
Nitish Kumar Caste Census Breaking: 'Supreme' struggle on caste census!
play icon8:23
Nitish Kumar Caste Census Breaking: 'Supreme' struggle on caste census!
Priyanka Gandhi News: Congress made a plan to contest Priyanka Gandhi's election
play icon5:49
Priyanka Gandhi News: Congress made a plan to contest Priyanka Gandhi's election

