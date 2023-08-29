trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655084
Chandrayaan-3: “Before Landing, I…” Sri Sri Ravishankar reveals his ‘secret talk’ with ISRO Chief

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 02:35 PM IST
Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravishankar on August 29 revealed his telephonic conversation with ISRO Chief S Somanath. He dialed ISRO Chief a day before Chandrayaan-3’s landing.
