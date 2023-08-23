trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652681
Chandrayaan-3 BREAKING: Security increased outside ISRO.. Stir before landing! Chandrayaan-3 Landing

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 04:20 PM IST
Chandrayaan 3 Landing: August 23 is going to be special for ISRO. There is a reason behind that, Vikram Lander has to land on the south pole of the moon. Before that, every activity of scientists in ISRO center is closely monitored.
Couple Got In A Brawl With Restaurant Owner And Tourists In Goa
play icon2:46
Couple Got In A Brawl With Restaurant Owner And Tourists In Goa
Chandrayaan-3 Landing Live update: Automatic Landing Sequence To Begin Shortly
play icon5:0
Chandrayaan-3 Landing Live update: Automatic Landing Sequence To Begin Shortly
PM Modi Respects Indian Flag At BRICS Summit, Wins Hearts With His Gesture
play icon0:27
PM Modi Respects Indian Flag At BRICS Summit, Wins Hearts With His Gesture
Devkinandan Thakur on Chandrayaan 3: Big statements of Devkinandan Thakur on Zee News. Vikram Lander | ISRO
play icon2:16
Devkinandan Thakur on Chandrayaan 3: Big statements of Devkinandan Thakur on Zee News. Vikram Lander | ISRO
Pakistan Reaction On Chandrayaan 3: Pakistan felt the pain of partition! Spill pain on Chandrayaan | ISRO
play icon3:19
Pakistan Reaction On Chandrayaan 3: Pakistan felt the pain of partition! Spill pain on Chandrayaan | ISRO

