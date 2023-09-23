trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2666087
Chandrayaan-3: "Instruments Will Wake Up Or Not" RC Kapoor Shares Vital Details About Moon Mission

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 23, 2023, 01:45 PM IST
RC Kapoor, Professor at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, talked about ISRO trying to establish communication with Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover. He said that if ISRO is successful in re-establishing the communication, then it will have remarkable data in its hands as there will be another observation round for 12 days.
