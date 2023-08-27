trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654219
Chandrayaan-3: ISRO releases visuals of Pragyan rover roaming around ‘Shiv Shakti’ point on Moon

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 01:40 PM IST
India entered record books after successfully placing a lander on the, previously, uncharted lunar South Pole. Ever since India’s ‘Pragyan’ rover began its ‘moonwalk’, ISRO has been releasing series of visuals from the Lander Imager Camera.
