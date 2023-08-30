trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655448
Chandrayaan-3: ISRO's Pragyan Rover Confirms Presence Of Sulphur At Moon’s South Pole

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 12:14 PM IST
In a significant development, ISRO on August 29 shared major update about the Chandrayaan-3 rover. As per ISRO, Rover's onboard instrument, known as Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy confirmed the presence of sulphur in the moon’s south pole Nilesh M Desai, a senior ISRO Scientist, also confirmed the thrilling news.
