chandrayaan-3 landing LIVE: Chandrayaan's successful landing on the moon, India hoisted the tricolor on the moon

|Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 07:28 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3 landing LIVE: With the successful landing of Chandrayaan on the moon, India has created history, after which celebrations have started in India. Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that the dream of the moon, which is seen by the whole world, we have converted it into reality.
Former ISRO chief, K Sivan congratulates on success of Chandrayaan-3 mission
play icon1:43
Former ISRO chief, K Sivan congratulates on success of Chandrayaan-3 mission
UP CM Yogi Adityanath shares his emotions on Chandrayaan-3 Mission
play icon1:41
UP CM Yogi Adityanath shares his emotions on Chandrayaan-3 Mission
Goosebumps Guaranteed: Watch The Moments When Chandrayaan 3 Landed On The Moon
play icon0:47
Goosebumps Guaranteed: Watch The Moments When Chandrayaan 3 Landed On The Moon
Chandrayaan-3: PM Narendra Modi Watches Vikram Lander’s Moon Landing Virtually
play icon2:31
Chandrayaan-3: PM Narendra Modi Watches Vikram Lander’s Moon Landing Virtually
Chandrayaan 3 Landing Time: Countdown to moon landing, EXCLUSIVE picture
play icon6:23
Chandrayaan 3 Landing Time: Countdown to moon landing, EXCLUSIVE picture

