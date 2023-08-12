trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648026
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: Putin-Modi friendly on the moon, Russia launches Moon Mission Luna

|Updated: Aug 12, 2023, 12:48 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE: Putin-Modi's friendship is going to be seen on the moon, where India's Chandrayaan is circling in the lunar orbit, while Russia has launched Moon Mission Luna-25. Please tell that Russia's Luna-25 will land on the south pole of the moon.

PM Modi's attack, Opposition cannot understand Manipur's pain
PM Modi's attack, Opposition cannot understand Manipur's pain
Rahul Gandhi on a 2-day visit to Wayanad, received a warm welcome at the airport
Rahul Gandhi on a 2-day visit to Wayanad, received a warm welcome at the airport
Another video of Nuh Hinsa surfaced, rowdies were seen pelting stones in the video
Another video of Nuh Hinsa surfaced, rowdies were seen pelting stones in the video
Gang rape with nurse of nursing home in Motihari, 1 accused arrested
Gang rape with nurse of nursing home in Motihari, 1 accused arrested
PM Modi will start Mission 24 from Madhya Pradesh, start of 2024
PM Modi will start Mission 24 from Madhya Pradesh, start of 2024

