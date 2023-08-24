trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652869
Chandrayaan-3 Mission Successful: Chandrayaan sent the first picture of the moon

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 07:12 AM IST
Chandrayaan-3 Successful Landing: Chandrayaan-3 has successfully reached the lunar surface. The scientists of the country have done what all the big countries like America, China could never do in the world. As soon as Chandrayaan reached the surface of the Moon's south pole, India became the first country in the world to create history.
First picture of moon released, Large craters visible on its surface
First picture of moon released, Large craters visible on its surface
Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin dies in plane crash
Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin dies in plane crash
DNA: historic DNA test of Chandrayaan's success
DNA: historic DNA test of Chandrayaan's success
DNA: Successful landing of Chandrayaan-3, a big achievement for India and the world
DNA: Successful landing of Chandrayaan-3, a big achievement for India and the world
India's Moon.. Sun Coming Soon!
India's Moon.. Sun Coming Soon!

