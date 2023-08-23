trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652551
Chandrayaan-3 News: Today, Tricolor will be hoisted on the moon!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 11:56 AM IST
Chandrayaan-3 Landing News: Chandrayaan-3 is going to land on the surface of the moon on August 23 at 6:00 pm. Not only the country but also the world is eyeing the Chandrayaan 3 mission. On July 14, about 25 days after the launch of Chandrayaan 3, Russia launched its Luna-25 but it crashed before landing. After that incident, the 2019 Chandrayaan 2 mission was remembered when there was a hard landing on the lunar surface instead of a soft one. Amidst all this, every person is hopeful that this time ISRO will be able to make a soft landing on the moon without any hindrance.
