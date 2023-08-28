trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654789
Chandrayaan-3 Pragyan Rover News: Pragyan Rover Successfully Crosses the First Obstacle on the Moon

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 07:06 PM IST
In a significant development for India's space exploration, the Pragyan rover, part of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, has successfully negotiated its first lunar obstacle. The rover, which, landed on the Moon's south polar region on August 23, managed to traverse a lunar crater with a depth of around 100 mm. This achievement has instilled confidence in the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) control room back home, which continues to guide and monitor the rover through several such challenges.
