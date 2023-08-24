trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653238
Chandrayaan-3 successful landing: VIDEO of Vikram Lander's landing on the moon surfaced

|Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 09:56 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3 successfully lands on Moon: Big news has come on Chandrayaan-3, ISRO said that Vikram Lander has shared the landing video on the moon. Please tell that in the video, Lander Vikram is clearly visible while landing on the moon. Please inform that this video has been sent by Vikram Lander to ISRO. Let us inform that earlier the news had come that everything is working fine. The rover has walked on the surface of the moon. The rover has sent many pictures of the lunar surface.
Trending Videos

