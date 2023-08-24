trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653035
Chandrayaan-3: The world was surprised to see what happened as soon as the side panel of Vikram Lander opened! , ISRO Moon Mission

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 02:56 PM IST
Now ISRO has given a big update regarding the movement of the rover on the surface of the moon. ISRO (ISRO) tweeted that Chandrayaan-3 Rover: Made in India, made for the moon! Chandrayaan-3 rover descended from the lander. Walked on the moon!
