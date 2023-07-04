trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630401
Chandrayaan-3 to be launched between July 13 and July 19, says ISRO Chairman

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 08:55 AM IST
Talking about the launch of Chandrayaan-3 that is scheduled between13 July and July 19, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath on July 03 said that the soft landing of the spacecraft will be one of the biggest achievements for India.
