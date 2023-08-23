trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2652490
Chandrayaan-3: “Tomorrow is the day for whole country to rejoice,” says former ISRO scientist Annadurai

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 09:15 AM IST
Talking about Chandrayaan-3, former ISRO scientist Mylswamy Annadurai on August 22 said that the priority is the safe landing of the lander. He also informed that the required fuel and the power source have been enhanced compared to Chandrayaan-2.
