Chandrayaan-3 Update: Big crater came in the way of Pragyan rover on the moon, ISRO sent on another route

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 06:18 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3: Now the whole world is aware of the success of Chandrayaan-3. The successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole of the moon has convinced the world of India's might. ISRO has given a big update, the rover has seen a crater at a distance of three meters from the edge and now it has been sent on a safe path.
