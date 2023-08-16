trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649733
Chandrayaan-3 Update Live: Chandrayaan created new history! ISRO excited to see the feat on the moon!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 02:46 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3 Big Update Live: The orbit of Chandrayaan 3 was reduced once again today. Rockets were fired to lower Chandrayaan's orbit at around 8:30 am today. Crossing stage by stage, Chandrayaan-3 has now reached closer to the moon. Chandrayaan-3 is about to enter the circular orbit after circling on the elliptical path in the orbit of the moon.

