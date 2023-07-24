trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639663
NewsVideos
videoDetails

“Chandrayaan-3 will land on…” Union Minister Jitendra Singh gives major update

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 08:50 AM IST
Speaking on the ‘Chandrayaan 3’ landing on Earth, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that Chandrayaan 3 is set to land on the moon on August 23. Furthermore, he informed ANI that tomorrow Chandrayaan 3 will go into orbit while revolving around the Earth, soon, it will enter the Moon's orbit.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

“Withdraw controversial Gita scene…” Uday Mahurkar writes to Openheimer Director Christopher Nolan
play icon2:15
“Withdraw controversial Gita scene…” Uday Mahurkar writes to Openheimer Director Christopher Nolan
“What’s the need for such barbarity…” ‘Iron Lady’ Irom Sharmila appeals for peace in Manipur
play icon1:51
“What’s the need for such barbarity…” ‘Iron Lady’ Irom Sharmila appeals for peace in Manipur
Uttarakhand: Police, SDRF rescues more than 100 stranded tourists due to heavy rains in Tehri Garhwal
play icon0:59
Uttarakhand: Police, SDRF rescues more than 100 stranded tourists due to heavy rains in Tehri Garhwal
ICC WC’23: Won’t be easy to win against strong team like India, says Former England Captain Eoin Morgan
play icon1:51
ICC WC’23: Won’t be easy to win against strong team like India, says Former England Captain Eoin Morgan
Delhi: Bull goes on rampage, attacks bike rider in Geeta colony
play icon1:20
Delhi: Bull goes on rampage, attacks bike rider in Geeta colony
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

“Withdraw controversial Gita scene…” Uday Mahurkar writes to Openheimer Director Christopher Nolan
play icon2:15
“Withdraw controversial Gita scene…” Uday Mahurkar writes to Openheimer Director Christopher Nolan
“What’s the need for such barbarity…” ‘Iron Lady’ Irom Sharmila appeals for peace in Manipur
play icon1:51
“What’s the need for such barbarity…” ‘Iron Lady’ Irom Sharmila appeals for peace in Manipur
Uttarakhand: Police, SDRF rescues more than 100 stranded tourists due to heavy rains in Tehri Garhwal
play icon0:59
Uttarakhand: Police, SDRF rescues more than 100 stranded tourists due to heavy rains in Tehri Garhwal
ICC WC’23: Won’t be easy to win against strong team like India, says Former England Captain Eoin Morgan
play icon1:51
ICC WC’23: Won’t be easy to win against strong team like India, says Former England Captain Eoin Morgan
Delhi: Bull goes on rampage, attacks bike rider in Geeta colony
play icon1:20
Delhi: Bull goes on rampage, attacks bike rider in Geeta colony