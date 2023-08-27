trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654434
Chandrayaan has completed 2 out of 3 objectives to reach the moon, ISRO gave the latest update

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 11:26 PM IST
Rover Pragyan is walking on the moon after the soft landing of the lander. Everything is happening according to the plan of ISRO. ISRO told that 2 out of 3 objectives of the mission have been completed.
