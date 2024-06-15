videoDetails

Chaos in Mumbai Society ahead of Bakrid

| Updated: Jun 15, 2024, 12:36 PM IST

Bakrid 2024: Before Bakrid, there has been a ruckus again in a society in Mumbai. In fact, every vehicle coming and going in the Jaypee Infra Society built on Mira Road in Mumbai is being checked. The reason for this is the goat because last year there was a controversy over bringing a goat in this society. This time the society is making every effort to ensure that no one brings a goat inside. That is why every vehicle is being checked. Last time there was a ruckus over the person named Mohsin bringing a goat. Yesterday again there was a ruckus over the checking of his vehicle.