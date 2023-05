videoDetails

Chargesheet filed against SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya, case was filed on January 24

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 03, 2023, 11:10 AM IST

Hazratganj police has filed a charge sheet against SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya for giving controversial remarks on Ramcharitmanas. The sections under which the case was registered had a provision of punishment of less than seven years, so the police did not make arrests. In the case, the police had sent a notice to him.