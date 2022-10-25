Check out top gaming laptops for the most graphic intensive titles

| Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 04:10 PM IST

Gaming laptops today can handle the latest and greatest games nearly as well as the best gaming PCs, and they are portable to take it anywhere on the go. Over the past few years, gaming laptops have improved a lot most notably thanks to more powerful and efficient GPUs from Nvidia and AMD. Plus, now Intel Arc GPUs are entering the market, bringing some much-needed competition. Several of them go as fast as 360 Hz. There are also an increasing number of 2560 x 1440 display options, giving you an option other than 1080p or 4K. There is more choice than ever in components too, which can make finding the best gaming laptop tricky. So, check out this list of best gaming laptops in the market to find the one that's right for you.